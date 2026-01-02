Dairy Firm To Source More Milk Supply Locally

Arla Foods, a global dairy company, has intensified efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s dairy sector with a long-term plan to source half of its milk supply locally while the remaining 50 per cent will come from Europe, a move aimed at reducing imports and boosting domestic production.

The company reaffirmed this commitment during the 2025 Arla-Dano Farm Open Day, where it showcased ongoing investments designed to position dairy as a driver of nutrition, livelihoods and food security in Nigeria.

Arla said its approach is anchored on sustainable production, local capacity building and knowledge transfer across the dairy value chain. Central to this strategy is the Arla-Dano Farm in Damau, Kaduna State, described as a stateof-the-art dairy facility and one of its kind in West Africa.

The farm operates advanced cow-monitoring systems, prioritises animal welfare through free-range housing, sand bedding and specialised cooling systems, and deploys solar-powered tech- nology for milk cooling to ensure high milk quality.

Further strengthening local value addition, Arla commissioned a yoghurt factory beside the farm, producing Cool Cow yoghurt with 100 per cent fresh milk sourced directly from the facility.

The company said the factory represents a significant step towards transforming raw milk into nutritious products made in Nigeria for Nigerians, while creating commercial value and building consumer confidence in locally produced dairy.

Beyond production, Arla is extending its impact through the Nigerian Dairy Centre of Excellence, launched at the open day. The centre serves as a national platform for training, research and knowledge sharing, targeting farmers, students, veterinarians and industry professionals, with the aim of professionalising dairy farming and developing skilled manpower for the sector.

Sustainability remains a key focus of the Damau operations. Arla disclosed that milk yield at the farm currently averages about 30 kilograms per cow per day, with plans to reach 35 kilograms, a development expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint per litre of milk.

The farm also relies on solar energy, recycles manure as fertiliser and applies efficient irrigation systems on surrounding fields.

The company noted that collaboration with the Federal Government and Kaduna State Government has been critical to the farm’s success, providing infrastructure support, land access and an enabling regulatory environment that allows innovation to scale.

Arla said these partnerships demonstrate how policy support can attract global expertise and strengthen local production.

Looking ahead, Arla said it plans to expand local milk sourcing, deepen partnerships and invest further in training and technology, with the goal of building a resilient dairy value chain capable of meeting Nigeria’s nutritional needs.

Furthermore, the company reiterated its target of achieving a 50-50 balance between locally produced milk and imports from Europe within the next decade, as part of its broader commitment to food security and economic empowerment in Nigeria.