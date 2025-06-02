Dairy Firm Hires Chair

Share

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has appointed Yinka Sanni as chairman of the board of directors. Sanni was formerly the chief executive officer for Africa Region of Standard Bank Group and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

He was appointed

following the retirement of Moyo Ajekigbe, who chaired the board from 2010 to 2025.

In a statement by the company’s Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Ore Famurewa, the board extended gratitude to Ajekigbe for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions as chairman of the board of directors.

Ajekigbe guided the company through various phases of growth and transformation, one of which was the commencement of dairy development.

He is a seasoned banker with over 32 years’ experience whose tenure saw the implementation of innovative strategies that enhanced the company’s market position. Sanni has a wealth of experience spanning over 35 years in the financial services sector.

He has held various leadership roles, including his most recent position as group executive at Standard Bank Group. Sanni’s experience covers retail and wholesale banking, asset management and his invaluable strategic vision for the continued growth and innovation of the company.

He obtained a Bachelor of Agriculture degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master of Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University. Also, he attended advanced leadership programmes at Harvard Business School and The Wharton School.

Share