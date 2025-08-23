Dairo: Gateway Int’l Airport Game Changer For Ogun Transportation System

The Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo has assured residents of significant improvements in transportation infrastructure, highlighting the Gateway International Airport (GIA) as a game-changer.

Dairo disclosed this while speaking with journalists on the recently obtained commercial flight certification by the Gateway International Airport, authorised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), marking a major milestone for the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

He attributed this achievement to the Governor’s commitment to socio-economic development and the industrialisation drive.

“The journey began some three to four years ago with the construction, and now, all the major infrastructures required for a functional Airport have been put in place for the past few months.

“We have the longest run way, Independent backup power facilities of very high band for uninterrupted run-way lighting, control tower operations, rescue and fire-fighting equipment are also there, the terminal building, the doppler VOR which is more precise and accurate, cargo warehouse has been installed and all other necessary equipments for both domestic and international flights,” he said.

The Commissioner emphasised the stringent requirements for obtaining the operating permit, noting that the NCAA has raised standards for Airport certifications and with the ultimatum of two to three years for all Airports to undergo the present standards for Certification.

He expressed pride in the value of the state’s aerodrome operating permit as the first of its kind in Nigeria, disclosing that the next phase would be the commencement of full operation for both Passengers and Cargoes alike.

He anticipated that the GIA would launch residents into a new transport experience, offering convenient and efficient air travel services.

While speaking on the journey so far, the transportation expert emphasised that the long term transportation plan of Ogun State was for twenty five years and had already started with interventions and projects that could speak to the eventual implementation of the Plan which could serve as blueprint for the integration of all the transport systems in Ogun State, all for the benefits of the citizens.