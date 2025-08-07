New Telegraph

August 7, 2025
Daily Times Mourns Ex-Staff, Doyin Abiola

The management of Folio Media Group (FMG), Publishers of Daily Times Newspapers, has expressed sadness over the passing of its former staff and Editorial Board member, Dr. Doyin Abiola, who died on August 5 at the age of 82.

She was the wife of late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by the military government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Doyin left Nigeria in 1970 and traveled to the United States to pursue a Master’s degree programme in Journalism. Upon her return, she was employed by Daily Times as a Features Writer and rose to become the newspaper’s Group Features Editor.

She later travelled again for her PhD and returned to Daily Times as member of the newspaper’s Editorial Board, alongside other notable and experienced editors like Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa and Amma Ogan. In a statement Wednesday, signed by Dr. Fidelis Anosike, Chairman/Publisher, Folio Media Group described the death of Dr. Doyin Abiola as ‘shocking.

