Daily Multivitamins Intake May Slow Biological Ageing – Study

A new study suggests that taking a daily multivitamin could modestly slow the biological ageing process in older adults—offering a simple, accessible way to support healthier ageing. Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Nature Medicine’.

Researchers from Mass General Brigham analysed data from the COcoa Supplement Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS), a large randomised clinical trial involving nearly 1,000 healthy participants with an average age of 70.

Over a two-year period, scientists measured changes in “biological age” using five advanced DNA-based markers known as epigenetic clocks.

According to the results, participants who took a daily multivitamin experienced a measurable slowdown in biological ageing—equivalent to roughly four months less ageing over two years compared with those taking a placebo.

Senior author Howard Sesso, ScD, MPH, associate director of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Mass General Brigham, said the findings highlight the potential of simple interventions to improve laterlife health.