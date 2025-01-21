Daily Milk Consumption Can Reduce Colon Cancer Risk –Study

Share

A large study that investigated the link between diet and colorectal cancer has found that an additional 300 milligrams (mg) of calcium daily, the amount found in a glass of milk, is associated with a 17 per cent decrease in the risk for colorectal cancer.

The study was published in ‘Nature Communications’. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth leading cause in women in the U.S., but it’s the second most common cause of cancer deaths when numbers for men and women are combined.

The study findings revealed that foods and drinks rich in calcium, such as milk and yogurt, were protective.

According to a University of Oxford news release, the researchers analysed the health records of 542,000 women who took part in the Million Women Study for an average of 16 years to investigate the link between 97 foods and nutrients and the risk of colorectal cancer.

Share

Please follow and like us: