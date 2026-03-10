Daily Fuel Consumption In Nigeria Fell To 56.9m Litres In February – NMDPRA

Daily fuel consumption in Nigeria declined to 56.9 million litres (ml) in February from 64.9 ml in January, data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed.

The NMDPRA Fact Sheet on the midstream and downstream sector, released on Tuesday, also indicated that domestic daily fuel supply fell to 39.6 ml in February from 64.9 ml in January, while fuel stock sufficiency decreased to 30.8 days in February from 32.9 days in January.

The data further showed that NMDPRA’s fuel domestic supply was 40.1 ml/d in January but dropped to 36.6 ml/d in February, while diesel domestic supply was 18.9 ml/d in January and 24.4 ml/d in February.

Diesel consumption increased from 19.2 ml/d in January to 20.3 ml/d in February, while diesel stock sufficiency rose from 34.22 days in January to 47.6 days in February.

The fact sheet also reported that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic supply fell from 5.1 kt/d in January to 4.7 kt/d in February, while domestic natural gas supply declined from 4.837 Bscf/d to 4.771 Bscf/d in February.

In February, the average capacity utilization of Dangote Refinery was 78.13 percent; average domestic fuel supply was 36.6 ml/d, and average domestic diesel supply was 8.2 ml/d.

NMDPRA also stated that Port Harcourt Refinery (PHRC), Warri Refinery (WRPC), and Kaduna Refinery (KRPC) were all shut down. However, during the operational period of PHRC, the evacuation of diesel averaged 0.392 ml/d. Diesel from KRPC, while the refinery was closed, averaged 0.027 ml/d and was removed from the domestic market.