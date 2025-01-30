Daikin Reaffirms Commitment To GDP Growth, Expansion In Nigeria

Share

Daikin Industries of Japan, the global leader in developing and manufacturing air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to expansion and growth in the Nigerian market in a bid to contribute more to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This position was echoed by the Chairman/ Managing Director of Daikin India, Kanwaljeet Jawa, when he led a high-powered delegation of the company on a visit to the factory and assembly plant of its Nigerian partner- Sacral Industries Limited, located in Isolo, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, recently.

According to Jawa, Daikin has made significant investments in the Indian market to prepare for the export market, especially to the African continent. He stressed that the company is committed to taking advantage of market opportunities in line with its aspiration to become a dominant brand in the African market.

“India can cater to the Nigerian market very well because the needs are similar, if you look at it from the standpoint of price, people’s requirements, processes, systems and brand.

So, the combination of innovative Japanese technologies and the partner’s understanding of the local market will help a great deal in becoming number one in the market,” he said.

While expressing immense satisfaction with the enormous work done by its partner, DaiTech Nigeria Limited, in the areas of knowledge transfer through skill enhancement and training, production scaling, and the delivery of ecofriendly products in the market, he acknowledged that the penetration of air conditioning was still low in Nigeria.

He stated that Daikin India has enormous capacity to deliver the right innovative products to meet the Nigerian market’s demands since the needs of both countries are similar.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen in the factory and training center facilities. With this, I think I can boldly say that Nigeria is ready to deliver for Daikin.

For me, this is the right time for us to take off and move the Daikin brand to the next level. We strongly feel that we can now supply the products from India since we have a ready market here in Nigeria” he said.

He revealed that the company would continue to invest in technology, research and development with the goal of meeting customer needs. This aligns with the company’s target to secure 10% market share in the room air-conditioning market segment in Nigeria in the near future.

He said the company has invested significantly in the last few years, resulting in very agile production facilities. He noted that the intention is to create an ecosystem of manufacturing backed by intense research and development capabilities.

He expressed confidence that the company will become dominant in the market soon, given the strong physical infrastructure put in place by partners.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Sacral Industries Limited, Bhojraj Rupani, expressed excitement about the renewed partnership with Daikin, noting that it was poised to deliver the best quality and affordable products to Nigerian customers.

Rupani noted that given its established presence and potential in the Nigerian market, he was confident that Daikin would make consistent progress.

