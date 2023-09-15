Daikin, IHCL Unveil Proshop

Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, has announced the launch of its first proshop in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, in partnership with Integrated Home Concepts Limited (IHCL).

The newly launched Proshop, located at Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, will serve as a business-to-business (B2B) sales and service hub for Daikin’s extensive range of air conditioning technologies: from split and multi-split to SkyAir set- ups and control and VRV systems tailored for various applications.

At the store, which will provide both a showcase of Daikin products and an engaging, customer-centric experience, Daikin specialists will be on hand to advise customers on the systems that best meet their needs, while the back-end support will ensure that their needs are attended to from design and sales through to installation and aftermarket services.