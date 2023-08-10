DAI Provides INEC Aid For Election Mgt

The Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), a component of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Phase II Project, has developed tools to aid the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct and management of elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke at the presentation of the tools on Thursday, said the tools were designed to address five thematic areas, which include enhancing and strengthening planning and operational capacities; the improvement of the commission’s internal communication and external engagements with stakeholders, as well as enhancing the capacity of the Electoral Institute for training and research.

Others, according to Prof. Yakubu, are assisting in the improvement of legal and policy frameworks for the conduct of elections; and enhancing the development and incorporation of technological innovations.

He noted that within the current electoral cycle, DAI has provided support to INEC towards capacity building, technical support, and printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers.

The INEC Chairman stated that the tools will assist the commission in the management of election results, to enhance accuracy and create a repository of election results, which he said, is envisaged by Section 62 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He added that the tools will help INEC to monitor political party finances more efficiently and effectively, as well as “to streamline, simplify and enhance the security, reliability and credibility of the recruitment process for collation and returning officers.”

According to him, “In developing these tools, DAI consultants worked closely with the technical team and directing staff of the commission.

“The tools sought to respond to specific challenges encountered in the implementation of electoral activities, thereby bringing technology to enhance the commission’s operational effectiveness.

“The tools, therefore, offer innovative solutions that could foster efficiency, speed, due diligence, and trust in the electoral process.”

He however stated that the tools were not designed for a particular electoral cycle “hence their utility to future elections and electoral activities.”

Prof. Yakubu assured that INEC will study these tools with a view to adopting them where necessary to meet the immediate and emergent challenges in the conduct of elections.

He appreciated the DAI and the EU-SDGN Phase II Project, for their support, but stated that core electoral activities of the commission “are still funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a sovereign responsibility.

“It is only funding from the government that is received and administered directly by the Commission.”