DAI Global Trains INEC Staff On Election Mgt Apps

The Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI) Global has trained staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on deployment of technology applications to help strengthen election planning, management, and administration.

The applications include the Election Results Management System (ERMS), Parties Financial Reporting and Audit System (PFRAS), Integration of the INECPRES and the OMIS database, GPS capturing coordinates of polling units, Collation and Returning Officers Management System (CROMS), Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) dashboard, and the Virtual Election Training System (VETS).

Recall that on August 10, 2023, INEC took delivery of six innovative technology tools to enhance operational efficiency and improve the accuracy of the election results management processes, from DAI, which provides support to INEC under the European Union Support to Democratic Gover nance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme phase two.

The workshop which was held in Abuja, provided a platform for staff of INEC, applications developers (contractors), and DAI, to gather feedback on the experiences of the Commission in its engagement, deployment, and implementation of the applications Team Leader, DAI Global, Rudolf Elbling, explained that the provision of election technoloagies was one of many areas that DAI with funding from the EU, was supporting INEC.

