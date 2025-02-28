DAI, EU Launch Study Highlighting State Electoral Commissions’ Challenges

Share

A European Union funded analytic study has highlighted the challenges faced by State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) in the discharge of their statutory mandate to conduct local elections in Nigeria.

The study launched by DAI in Abuja and titled “The state of the State Independent Electoral Commissions in Nigeria,” listed the challenges to include; partisan appointments, inadequate funding, and lack of autonomy.

The study also identified several opportunities for reform and improvement, especially in the context of the Supreme Court judgment regarding funding and democratic elections in Local Government Councils, which has led to several local government elections being held since July 2024.

