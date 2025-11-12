Dagrin Influenced My Singing Career- Olamide

Renowned Nigerian rapper and YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji, known mononymously as Olamide, has disclosed the impact that late Indigenous rapper Dagrin played in his career.

Speaking about Dagrin’s impact in a recent video broadcast, the YBNL Chairman revealed that the late rapper influenced him and many other rappers.

Olamide revealed that he listens to Dagrin’s critically acclaimed album, ‘C.E.O’, for inspiration whenever he is experiencing “Writer’s block”.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Dagrin’s ‘C.E.O’ album is a timeless project. That’s the only rap album almost everybody in the south west can sing word for word.

Dagrin influenced a lot of rappers. Whenever we need motivation, we would go and listen to his album.”

Dagrin died in an auto crash in April 2010. His music became more popular after his death.