Daga Faces Sexual Assault Charge In Norway

A former Flying Eagles midfielder, Daniel Daga, has been suspended by his Norwegian club, Molde FK, as he faces a police probe over an alleged sexual assault.

The club confirmed the development in an official statement issued on Friday, December 19, noting that the alleged incident was first reported to the police in late April 2025.

Recall that Daga has been formally charged with committing a sexual act without consent, an offence under Section 297 of the Norwegian Penal Code.

Legal proceedings are expected to take place in March 2026 at the Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court. Molde FK stated that both the player and the club have cooperated fully with Norwegian police throughout the investigation.

The development was also confirmed by a source at the player’s former club in Nigeria. Before his suspension, Daga last featured for Molde on November 24 in a 2-1 away win against Strømsgodset.

Following notification of the indictment, the midfielder has been barred from all training sessions and match activities for the foreseeable future.

He has played 15 games for the club this year across all competitions, scoring two league goals.

Daga completed his move to the Norwegian Eliteserien side from FC ONE Rocket in January, signing a three-year contract.

In October, he featured for Nigeria at the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the second time, where the Flying Eagles were knocked out 4-0 by Argentina in the round of 16.