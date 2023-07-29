Daduut Commission Blocks Of Classrooms In Plateau South Communities

The immediate past Senator who represented Plateau South in the 9th National Assembly, Sen. Nora Daduut has commissioned a furnished block of classrooms she facilitated and constructed in two communities in Langtang South and Qua’an Pan Local Government Council of Southern Zone Senatorial District.

Sen. Daduut while Commissioning the Projects at the LGEA primary school in Mile 4 village of Langtang South LGC and the LGEA primary school in the Npap community in Quanpan LGC said her desire to be an educationist was to improve the Standard of education in the rural Area.

It was gathered that pupils in the schools constructed had been subjected to hardship facing bad learning conditions.

Daduut Represented by her aide, Hon. Gabriel Bretet during the commissioning added that the effort was her contribution towards improving education standards in the State.

“The essence of facilitating the constructing of this schools is to create a platform where pupils can learn in a conducive environment and develop knowledge that will enhance their educational pursuit.”

She noted that said that the new classrooms will enhance the pupils to concentrate fully on their studies

Senator Daduut had so far empowered several Youths, Women n the state via various intervention programmes as well as constructed several schools in other rural communities despite her short stay in the National assembly.

She called on citizens of the state to support the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration as it is determined to better the lives of citizens of the country.

In their reaction, stakeholders comprising parents, community development associations, staff and pupils showered encomiums on Senator Daduut for her unrelenting interventions in the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings across the Senatorial zone even though she was out of office.