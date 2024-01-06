Daddy Showkey, Tony Tetuila Others Grace Icempire Unveiling

Popular musician, Ice K (Art quake) Olakunle Tomomewo has officially opened another edifice and state of the heart business apartment at Harmony Estate, Ogba, Lagos.

Ice K who shuttles between Nigeria and USA has been working on the project for the past five years and lots of business associates jointly worked on this harmoniously, sources revealed.

Merging the opening ceremony of the edifice with his birthday made the event special. Felicitating with Ice K, music legend, Daddy Showkey said: ‘I felicitate with my brother and colleague in the entertainment industry, this project is an eye opening for the rising stars in the music industry today.

I implore them to invest in property management. This is the only way forward after you leave music.’ Celebrities who graced the opening includes, Actor Kunle Afod, Gabriel Afolayan, Kelvin Ikeduba, Klever Jay, DJ Bammy, DJ Charle Shee, Tijani Adegbola, Dare Esan amongst others. The launch also witnessed brilliant performances by Tony Tetuila, Klever Jay, Jazzman Olofin to mention but few.

Ice K however appreciate his colleagues for their unwavering support noting that the new Luxury Ice empire apartment and private party hub houses facilities that includes a pool, lounge, game house and a lots of leisure items where people can have private parties and have comforts.

It is pertinent to note that the music star, Tomomewo Olakunle popularly known as Ice K (Art quake) has been in the music industry for 3 decades professionally.