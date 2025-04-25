Daddy Showkey Reacts To Niger’s Governor Bago Order Amids Dredlock’s Arrests

Share

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has reacted to the order given by Niger State governor, Umar Bago for ordering security operatives to arrest persons with dreadlocks.

New Telegraph reports that Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, has sparked controversy after declaring a crackdown on individuals with dreadlocks, ordering police to arrest anyone found wearing the hairstyle.

In a viral video, making its rounds on X, the governor was seen addressing security agencies during a public event.

In the video, Bago issued a stern warning against what he described as “rascality” in the state capital, Minna.

The singer who is known for wearing longer dreadlocks questioned the governor if wearing of dreadlocks was the cause of insecurity in the country.

He further disclosed that he had to cancel his trip to Minna after the order from the governor.

