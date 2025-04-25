New Telegraph

April 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Daddy Showkey Reacts…

Daddy Showkey Reacts To Niger’s Governor Bago Order Amids Dredlock’s Arrests

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has reacted to the order given by Niger State governor, Umar Bago for ordering security operatives to arrest persons with dreadlocks.

New Telegraph reports that Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, has sparked controversy after declaring a crackdown on individuals with dreadlocks, ordering police to arrest anyone found wearing the hairstyle.

In a viral video, making its rounds on X,  the governor was seen addressing security agencies during a public event.

READ ALSO:

In the video, Bago issued a stern warning against what he described as “rascality” in the state capital, Minna.

The singer who is known for wearing longer dreadlocks questioned the governor if wearing of dreadlocks was the cause of insecurity in the country.

He further disclosed that he had to cancel his trip to Minna after the order from the governor.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Pope Francis’ Coffin To Be Sealed In Rite This Evening
Read Next

Gov Yusuf Signs Laws Establishing Four New Agencies In Kano
Share
Copy Link
×