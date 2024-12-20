Daddy Showkey, 9nice, Others To Perform At T. Pumpy Estate Concert

Share

Nigeria’s top music stars, including 9ice, Daddy Showkey, and African China, are to perform at a mega music concert organised by T.Pumpy Estates, a leading name in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

The concert, slated to hold on 26th December 2024 at Airport Road, Abuja, will also feature Segun Johnson, Femi Solar, Ado Gwanja, and Klever Jay, delivering an evening of dynamic performances that will bring people together to celebrate music, culture, and the holiday season.

According to the organiser, the free-entry concert is a celebration of music, energy, and community, featuring some of Nigeria’s most iconic music stars in a night that promises unforgettable entertainment.

Speaking about the event, the CEO of T.Pumpy Concept, Adaralegbe Akintayo, said the T.Pumpy Music Concert aligns with the company’s vision to give back to the community and celebrate the year with a spirit of joy and togetherness.

