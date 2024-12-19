Daddy Showkey, 9ice, Others To Perform At Mega Music Concert

Share

Nigeria’s top music stars, including 9ice, Daddy Showkey, and African China, are to perform at a mega music concert organised by T.Pumpy Estates, a leading name in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

The concert, slated to hold on Thursday, 26th December 2024 at Airport Road, Abuja, will also feature Segun Johnson, Femi Solar, Ado Gwanja, and Klever Jay, delivering an evening of dynamic performances that will bring people together to celebrate music, culture, and the holiday season.

According to the organiser, the free-entry concert is a celebration of music, energy, and community, featuring some of Nigeria’s most iconic music stars on a night that promises unforgettable entertainment.

Speaking about the event, the CEO of T.Pumpy Concept, Adaralegbe Akintayo, said the T.Pumpy Music Concert aligns with the company’s vision to give back to the community and celebrate the year with a spirit of joy and togetherness.

“We are excited to host the T.Pumpy Music Concert this December. It is not just a concert, it is a celebration of culture, music, and community. We believe in bringing people together to create memorable experiences, and this event will do exactly that.

“Attendees can look forward to thrilling live performances, vibrant energy, and an opportunity to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family,” he said.

Established in 2010, he noted that the Estates has built a reputation as a leader in providing premium yet affordable real estate solutions.

“Over the years, the company has expanded its footprint across multiple states, including Abuja, Ekiti, Oyo, and Kwara, developing estates that combine modern infrastructure with accessible payment plans.

“Guided by a commitment to enriching lives beyond real estate, T.Pumpy Estates continues to foster strong community ties through various initiatives, with its first music concert being the latest example.

“T.Pumpy Estates remains a trusted name in real estate, with a focus on delivering affordable and luxurious properties in Abuja and beyond. This event underscores the company’s ongoing mission to enrich lives beyond housing solutions.”

