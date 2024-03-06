Daddy Fresh Cries For Help Over Battle With Stroke

Nigerian singer, Innocent Onyebuchi, better known as Daddy Fresh, has cried for help over his battle with a partial stroke.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daddy Fresh, shared a video of him saying he has been battling with partial stroke for over two years, and is at high risk of kidney failure and prostate problems.

He said, “I have been facing this for over two years, and I decided to handle it on my own, thinking it would not take this long, but my purpose in God disposes. Right now, it is hitting me so hard that I couldn’t imagine.

READ ALSO:

“I need your help right now because I have exhausted all I have despite being in bed, I still try to reach other people who are also in need. The difference is that I hide my own pain from people because I believe I will be able to handle it.”

While urging the public not to allow him to die, he noted that he had not fulfilled his purpose on earth.

“So, as it is right now, I can’t fund myself anymore. Please, I now appeal to you to save a soul because my mission on earth is incomplete, and I will be badly hurt to go this way.”