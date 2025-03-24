Daddy Freeze Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi

Share

Nigerian On-Air Personality and social media influencer, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opened up on the reason he became friends with embattled fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

New Telegraph recalls that before Hushpuppi’s arrest and convicted in 2020 for internet fraud in the United States (US), netizens criticized Daddy Freeze for associating with him and promoting his extravagant lifestyle.

Addressing critics, Freeze stated that he never knew Hushpuppi to be a criminal but an influencer.

However, in a new video shared by Tunde Ednut on Sunday, Daddy Freeze admitted to being friends with Hushpuppi despite suspecting his money was illegal.

He said Hushpuppi gave him friendship when nobody wanted to be his friend because they believed he was the devil.

He said: “Hushpuppi has never given me money before, not even $1. But Hushpuppi gave me friendship when nobody wanted to be my friend because they believed I was the devil.

“The first time I met Hushpuppi was when I was picked with some influencers to go to Dubai, and I’d already started the movement then (#FreeTheSheepple) but the influencers didn’t like me.

“And that was the time the church that I attended for 10 years rejected me. Everybody rejected me. Then Hushpuppi sends me a DM saying ‘Where are you, come over’.

“So we hung out with some of our friends and we gist, took pictures, and put them on his Snapchat. So, why won’t I be friends with someone who was my friend, how am I going to be angry with him? I might have guessed that his money was not legit. But Davido in one of his songs said ‘dey for who dey for you”.

