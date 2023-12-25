Daddy Freeze Speaks On Believing Emeka Ike’s Ex-Wife Battery Allegation (Video)

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has revealed why he cannot believe Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s estranged wife, Suzanne Emma’s account of their failed marriage.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Emma, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, alleged that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

Emeka Ike also came online in an interview to disclose that his marriage with his estranged wife, Emma got him into depression, after losing his properties and access to his kids.

Reacting to the clash between the ex-couple, Daddy Freeze said he almost believed Emma’s side of the story until he remembered his personal experience with his first wife.

Daddy Freeze said his ex-wife accused him of forcing her to sleep with his friends and beat her if she failed to do what he wanted.

