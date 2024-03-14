Daddy Freeze Slams BBNaija’s Rachel Over Advice To Women

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has slammed Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Rachel Edwards, over controversial advice to women amid the economic situation in the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the reality TV star took to her X page to advise ladies never to settle for a man who earns N800,000 as a salary in Lagos.

According to Rachel, the current price of a wig is approximately N800k, and one wig will cover the salary of a man earning such an amount.

She wrote, “As a lady, you can’t settle for a man with 800k as salary in Lagos. One wig and your man’s salary is finished, baby girl.”

Reacting via the comment section of a blog, Daddy Freeze urged the reality TV star to get a job that would fund her soft lifestyle.

He wrote, “Get a job baby girl if you want to fund the soft life or be an 8/10 at least, which sadly you aren’t…”