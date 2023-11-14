Daddy Freeze Reveals How Victoria Inyama Survive In London

Controversial On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has taken to his social media page to reveal how Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama is serving in London.
Taking to his Instagram page, the Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster revealed he caught the actress struggling for food in London.
Meanwhile, the actress’ action makes him ponder if it is truly that difficult to move and survive in the abroad country.
He wrote: “Japa no easy o! Breaking news!!! Victoria Inyama fighting over food in London! Exclusive video drops in 30 minutes!”
“Is London really this hard??”.
In response to Daddy Freeze, Victoria took to the comment section of his post, to laugh over his statement.
Reaction trailing Daddy Freeze’s post:
Whykay Official wrote, “Lol it’s normal. I also go to the food bank every Saturday. You will see citizens and immigrants coming with their nice cars to collect food. Na for Nigeria una dey do a big man to dey oppress pipo. Shior
One Dalinks wrote, “Freeze try dey respect your senior haba
One Odogwu Na Kola wrote, ‘In all honesty, the way Naija rush food in London party is worst than how it is in Nigeria itself
One Chinah Brya wrote, “Victoria Inyama no fit behave like that abeg
One Gorgeous Pola wrote, “I thought Victoria Inyama was your friend?
One Jagun Vegan wrote, “Sir don’t drop this is bad, really bad
One Rafiah Aminu wrote, “The cost of leaving in the UK right now is not a joke. The thing tires me”