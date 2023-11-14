Daddy Freeze Reveals How Victoria Inyama Survive In London

He wrote: “Japa no easy o! Breaking news!!! Victoria Inyama fighting over food in London! Exclusive video drops in 30 minutes!”

“Is London really this hard??”.

In response to Daddy Freeze, Victoria took to the comment section of his post, to laugh over his statement.

Reaction trailing Daddy Freeze’s post:

Whykay Official wrote, “Lol it’s normal. I also go to the food bank every Saturday. You will see citizens and immigrants coming with their nice cars to collect food. Na for Nigeria una dey do a big man to dey oppress pipo. Shior

One Dalinks wrote, “Freeze try dey respect your senior haba

One Odogwu Na Kola wrote, ‘In all honesty, the way Naija rush food in London party is worst than how it is in Nigeria itself

One Chinah Brya wrote, “Victoria Inyama no fit behave like that abeg

One Gorgeous Pola wrote, “I thought Victoria Inyama was your friend?

One Jagun Vegan wrote, “Sir don’t drop this is bad, really bad

One Rafiah Aminu wrote, “The cost of leaving in the UK right now is not a joke. The thing tires me”