Daddy Freeze Reveals 2Face’s Alleged New Lover Is An Honorable

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has revealed that the alleged new lover of legendary artist, 2Face is an honourable member of parliament.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face announced via his Instagram page that he and his wife, Annie have been separated for a while now and they are both heading for divorce.

However, the news of the divorce shared by 2Face triggered a massive backlash, especially from female celebrities.

Daddy Freeze’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Allegations Of Adultery Following Idibia’s marriage crash, Daddy Freeze has weighed into the matter. He disclosed that due to his close relationship with both parties, he would not take sides. He however chided Annie and 2Face according blamed both. Daddy Freeze mentioned that 2Face is known to be a chronic cheat which Annie knew about but still decided to stay with him. While addressing the new lover of 2Face, Daddy Freeze cited sources, and referred to the mystery lady as an “Honourable member,” hinting at her high social standing.

