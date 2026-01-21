Popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the ongoing online debate comparing Afrobeats star Wizkid with the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, dismissing the comparison as misplaced.

Speaking during a video commentary, Daddy Freeze stressed that Fela’s influence cannot be measured by musical success alone, noting that his impact was deeply rooted in activism, personal sacrifice, and resistance against oppressive systems.

He described Fela as more than an entertainer, portraying him as a fearless voice for the oppressed who endured severe persecution for his beliefs.

According to him, Fela’s music was inseparable from his activism, serving as a powerful tool for social awareness and political change.

Daddy Freeze argued that equating modern artists with Fela requires more than fame or global recognition.

He maintained that any meaningful comparison would demand the same level of courage and willingness to confront authority that Fela consistently displayed.

He also recalled Fela’s imprisonment and eventual release due to health concerns, explaining that authorities feared public backlash if the musician died in custody. Drawing from personal memory, Daddy Freeze noted the historical significance of that period and the risks Fela faced.

Concluding his remarks, the broadcaster insisted that Fela should not be labelled a troublemaker, but rather remembered as a freedom fighter whose life and work were driven by a commitment to justice and societal reform.