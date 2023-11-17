Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Adeboye Prophetic Encounter

popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral testimony video of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In the video, Pastor Adeboye narrated how he went on a trip to Colorado, US, and prayed to God to suspend the winter because he dislikes the cold.

Speaking during a sermon, Pastor Adeboye said while he was there, the weather changed completely, and winter turned into summer. People who would normally wear winter jackets and heavy clothing to ward off the cold started wearing T-shirts.

said “Years ago, I was invited to Colorado in America in January. I don’t like cold weather at all. So I told God to suspend the weather while I was there. Throughout the days I was there, God pushed away the winter and brought in summer.”

In reaction to Pastor Adeboye’s encounter, Daddy Freeze took to his page to slam the man of God, saying he will not serve a god that can’t save young and promising artists like Mohbad and his servant Osinachi.

He further went on to say that he could not serve a God, who couldn’t stop the rigging of the election in Nigeria but changed Colorado’s weather.

“I can never serve a god that stops the snow but can’t resurrect his servants like Osinachi or young people like Mohbad.

“A god who watches his tithe paying children in hunger and penury yet can’t stop the free-falling Naira, despite his son’s declaration in 2016. A god whose angels were watching over polling booths, yet rigging went unabated.“

He also advised Nigerians to review their perceptions of ‘God’.

“I think it has NOW come upon us to change the narrative of what our parents consider to be ‘god’.”