Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ninalowo, Damilola Adegbite’s Alleged Relationship

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has urged the public to leave Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his newfound love, Damilola Adegbite to flaunt their love in public as long as they are happy together.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ninalowo and Adegbite have caused a wave of reactions online as they flaunt their relationship in public barely three months after the actor ended his marriage with his ex-wife, Bunmi.

Speaking on the development, Daddy Freeze said there is nothing wrong with the new relationship between Ninalowo and his colleague, Damilola Adegbite.

However, due to the controversies surrounding Ninalowo’s new relationship, Daddy Freeze urged the public to be happy for them and leave them alone.

Using himself as an example, the media personality said he was unhappy with his ex but has now found happiness with his new wife and has no girlfriend.

He said, “If Bolanle Ninalowo says it is Adedamee he finds joy with, leave them alone and be happy for them. I was rejoicing the day my ex left me.

“When I was with her, I used to stay back in the office till 11 pm because there was no happiness in the house, but with taste buds, I didn’t like to leave the house.

“She makes me happy. I don’t have a girlfriend. If you are my girlfriend, I challenge you to come out and tell the world.”