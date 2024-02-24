Daddy Freeze Reacts To Eedris Abdulkareem Controversial Song

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has clapped back at legendary Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem who recorded a snippet of a yet-to-be-released song against Daddy Freeze via his official Instagram page.

New Telegraph reports that Daddy Freeze has been interviewing some of the artists he called out in his controversial podcast interview, to fact-check Eedris, over his controversial comments on other artists.

However, Daddy Freeze’s action has angered Abdulkareem as he drops a snippet of a rap song, mocking the media personality.

Abdulkareem said in his song; “Nigerians, we dey live as slaves in our country because of fools wey dey defend politicians and some Daddy Freezers wey dey always insult pastors later in the night go chill with fraudsters.”

In response, Daddy Freeze also dropped a rap song dissing Eedris Abdulkareem through his lyrics and shared a video of his reply via his Instagram page.

Daddy Freeze said, “What’s up, OG? This is the new era. These are new times, those are real crimes. Your talent on life support, is too weak for me to even rethought. No one is listening, bro.

“So pass the message because your career is in vain. I feel your pain, you were a star once, now it’s all in your brain,”