Daddy Freeze Reacts As Yul Edochie Performs First Miracle

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has taken to his social media page to react to the first miracle performed by Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

New Telegraph recalls that Yul recently launched an online church called True Salvation Ministries.

The launching of his online ministry garnered a lot of backlash from Nigerians who were of the opinion that he has no business pastoring a church.

However, after he concluded his sermon on his YouTube page on Sunday, a lady identified as Angela A Uzoma on Instagram took to her page to share a testimony of how she was healed during Edochie’s ministration.

According to Uzoma, she has been having running stomach for days before the programme.

She also explained that even after she took some medication, she did not get better.

However, she stated that she prayed for healing during the sermon and immediately after the closing prayer she got better.

Taking to the comment section of Tunde Ednut’s page, where the story was shared, Daddy Freeze stated that Edochie has joined the other Nigerian pastors who also ‘perform miracles.’

He wrote, “Baba done join them oh.”