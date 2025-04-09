Daddy Freeze Reacts As Fani-Kayode Lay Hands On Church Members

Share

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to viral photos and videos of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, laying hands on members during a church service.

New Telegraph reports that on Monday, Fani-Kayode shared images from a thanksgiving ceremony held at Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Piwoyi, Abuja, which took place the previous Sunday.

In the pictures, the former Minister was spotted participating in the service, including laying hands on the church attendees, which sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing surprise and concern over the former minister’s new religious engagement.

Daddy Freeze Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi Sharing his thoughts on the trending videos and photos on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze urged his followers not to miss God’s call. Reacting to the politician, Daddy Freeze claimed that God has called him. He urged his followers to remain vigilant so they would not miss God’s call. He wrote, “God is truly working wonders in this generation. May His name be praised in Jesus’ name. God don call FFK o. “God dey call o; hold your phone make e no be say God don call you you miss the call. If God never calls you, check yourself.”

