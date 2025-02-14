Daddy Freeze Reacts As 2Face’s Mother Begs For Son’s Freedom

“Nigerians, this message is for Natasha. I am calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son. My son is going through a divorce, and he is clearly not in his right senses,” she said.

“I know my son—this is not him. Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and around his neck, remove them and let him go.”

Reacting to the video, Daddy Freeze addressed the situation, shedding light on the mother’s concerns and offering advice to both 2Face and Natasha on how to handle the unfolding controversy.

As the discussion gained traction, social media users flooded the comment section with their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

@IamMadeStrong: “I don’t know what’s happening in their family but from the look of things I’m guessing 2baba’s family prefers him to be single with baby mamas instead of married.

”They dread any woman that comes into his life because to them she is a threat… threat because she will likely take his attention from them and for someone who is likely the star and breadwinner of the family, they are scared to lose him … hence this fights they pick up with the women in he marries. Hopefully, I’m wrong.”

@PlutoVibez_: “Mothers know.”

