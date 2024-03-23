Daddy Freeze Begs Oyakhilome To Bring Mr Ibu, Mohbad To Life

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has petitioned the General overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to bring Mr Ibu and Mohbad back to life.

Daddy Freeze’s plea came amid the testimony shared by the Minister of God that the chuech has raised no fewer than 50 people from the dead.

According to a viral video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, Pastor Chris disclosed to his congregants that in the past one-year, their church has raised over 50 people from the dead.

The clergyman claimed that they could not explain such a miracle to unbelievers.

Reacting to Oyakhilome’s claims, Daddy Freeze took to the comment section of the post demanding that he add Mohbad and Mr Ibu to his list of people raised from the dead.

See Daddy Freeze’s comment

Some reactions below

official_victoryduru stated: “That’s not how Miracle works, you didn’t hear the testimonies so you can’t understand and it wasn’t Pastor Chris that laid hands on the dead, the family of the dead acted on their faiths and used their spiritual tools in connection with their faith and God worked wonders…. The word works He is still the same God yesterday, Today and Forever Miracles happen daily and I have been a partaker of one”

merrygoldheart wrote: “When it comes to religion, una wokeness go double. But put the same wokeness in selecting a leader….mumu everywhere”

danielikeg claimed: “Daddy Freeze is anti christ… take it or leave it”

jaylodolls reacted: “Chris Oyakhliome one of the 419 pastors we are facing in this Nigeria he and tb Joshua ”