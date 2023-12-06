Daddy Freeze Advises Men On Choice Of Women To Marry

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has advised men not to date women who cannot place them on monthly allowances.

According to Daddy Freeze, men should desist from marrying “hungry” women, stressing that “enough is enough.”

Speaking in an Instagram live session with his fans and followers, he urged men to be bold in demanding from women what they can offer before deciding to marry them.

He said, “Stop marrying girls that are hungry. Enough is enough! Before you marry a girl, ask her, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ Start asking. Start being bold. Ask her, ‘How much are you paying me as allowance monthly?’

“Any woman that cannot give you a monthly allowance is not worth your time. Stop marrying beneath you. Adenuga’s child will marry Dangote’s child.

“Have you ever seen any Adenuga’s child marry a bricklayer? Do you know who Dangote’s daughter married? She married the former Inspector General of Police’s son.

“Then you a whole man you’re going to marry someone that’s earning half of your salary or struggling to earn what you are earning.

“If you earn N10,000 per month, look for a woman that earns N30,000 per month. And the woman must be beautiful and curvy as well as good in the bedroom. Isn’t that how they rate us?”

