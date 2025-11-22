Dad Shaped Us With Honesty, Warned Against Tarnishing The Family Name – Dan Agbese’s Daughter

…says Dele Giwa’s death had huge impact on dad …’father feared suffering same consequence’

Until his death last Saturday at age 81, the late Chief Dan Agbese was one of the nation’s foremost journalists who made his mark in the pen pushing profession. He was also a mentor to generations of media practitioners. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his daughters, Ms Ene Dan-Agbese spoke on the life and times of the Benue-born wordsmith. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Chief Dan Agbese?

I was his fourth child and third daughter.

Your father was one of the nation’s respected journalists. As a daughter, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

As a father, he was an all-rounder. To me, personally, he was more than a father. He was a cheerleader. He had four daughters, and he was always our biggest cheerleader.

He used to tell us that girls can do anything they put their minds to. He was a no-nonsense man. His greatest quote was, ‘the most expensive thing I have is my name.’ So, he would always tell us that so that we work with integrity in whatever we’re doing. He was also a man of faith.

For him, it was not a funny thing when you didn’t go to church and you don’t have a reason to not go to church. He would tell you that your faith would help you with your integrity and with the way you do things.

Sometimes he wasn’t easy to understand because he was a man that would keep things to himself and, you know, you would be wondering what was going on.

It would take him a while before he would explain to you. But he was also a very good listener. He would take everybody’s troubles on his head and not have anybody to share his with.

What kind of husband was he to your mum?

To be honest, I think it’s my mum that can answer that. But I remember when I was in secondary school and my friends were talking about how their parents would fight but I used to tell them that my parents had never fought before.

And everybody looked at me like, ‘are you sure your parents are married?’ I would be like, ‘yes!’ So I came home and told my mum and she said, ‘it’s because we don’t want you people to grow up in an environment where you would think parents’ fighting is a normal thing. So whatever misunderstanding we have, we settle it when you had gone to bed.’ So that’s the best I can say about it.

People of his era are known to be disciplinarians. Would you describe your late father as such?

Yes! But his discipline was not in flogging us. He would rather shout at you and later call you to explain why he did what he did. If my mum punished us, he would call us to explain why she did that but he was the kind of person you didn’t want to be unhappy with you.

We always wanted him to be happy with us because he knew how to make you feel good about yourself. So when you made him sad or unhappy with you, you became so unhappy. His punishments were not kneel down, stand up, slap you.

So you can imagine when he was angry with you and his face was looking thunderous, that was his own way of disciplining us, which for me was effective because like I said, I still remember things as far back as primary school.

It didn’t make you want to hate him because I knew friends would be angry that their fathers were beating them or punishing them. He was a traveling journalist, so most of the time when we misbehaved, it was my mum that would handle us and then she would report us when he came back.

What do you think your father hated so much that would make him angry at any of you?

My dad hated lies. He did not like it if you lied to him. He wanted you to be as upfront with him as possible and if there was a consequence of that, you deal with it.

He did not like hearing something. Again, he did not like anything that would tarnish your name because he would tell you, ‘I’ve lived mine.

I’ve had my life. It’s your name now. So whatever you do that would stain your name, you have to bear the consequences of it.’

What was his typical day like and what were the first things he did in the morning?

Typically between 4.30 and 6.00 a.m. he would be awake. His first thing was to… it depended on the kind of mood he was in. There were times that the first thing he would do was to say the rosary.

There were other times that the first thing he would do was to make a cup of coffee black strong, and go to the study. He would sit down for a few minutes, get himself together, take his laptop out and write.

If he wasn’t going to the office, he could write till about 11.00 a.m. So if he was going to the office, when Newswatch was very active, many times before we even go to school, he was gone to the office already.

A lot of times, we’d go to bed before he would come back. Later on in life, he would leave for the office about maybe 9.00, 10.00 a.m. But if he had a deadline, he would wait and finish be – fore he would leave for the office.

What was his favourite meal?

He had different things according to his mood. Growing up, his favourite food was beans. He would tell us how he would swap food with other students when he was in school. He would give them everything else.

He didn’t like ‘swallow’ then but by the time he got to about 50, 60 years, he would have pounded yam every Saturday but after a while, he said pounded yam was too heavy. So, he ate things like amala. He loved eating amala with my Uncle Soji (Akinrinade).

It was a hangout thing for him. His favourite later in life was ice cream. He would call me some – times at work and say, I’m having a bad day. Please bring me some ice cream.

Your house must have been a very busy environment. What kind of people usually came to see him at home?

My dad was a man of the world. He opened his door to everybody. There were people that were in the house with us that it was even until we grew up that we realised they were not direct relatives. He didn’t discriminate. You came to him and you wanted help, he was available.

So there was always a mixture of people in our house. We had so many adopted brothers and sisters. Even though my parents had six children, at every point in time, you would not see less than 10 children in the house. So there was always a good mix of people. The house was always lively. My friends nicknamed our house Hotel Agbese because there were always people around.

Your dad, with the likes of Yakubu Muhammad, Dele Giwa and Ray Ekpu were four friends and colleagues, and as workmates, what did you see of them?

They were like brothers not workmates, for instance, Mr. Yakubu Muhammad and my dad were neighbours, both in Ikeja GRA and at Adeniyi Jones. Uncle Ray Ekpu lived a bit farther down, but we always lived in the same vicinity, the same area. When my parents travelled, we could stay with them. So it was a community. There was nothing like, we’re all from different parts of the country. Uncle Yakubu, Kogi, we are from Benue, Uncle Ray, is from Akwa Ibom. So everybody was from a different place, but there was never that barrier. The fifth person was Uncle Soji as well. There was always that community there. And to a large extent, we’ve kept it going till now. There was no discrimination like, this is not my daughter. No, I could call Uncle Yakubu and say something and he would answer. I could offend my dad and call Uncle Soji and he would plead on my behalf.

Would you describe that as one of the reasons why they became successful as a team?

Yes! Because, even I now in my professional life, when I’m finding it difficult to form a team, I use them as a template sometimes that teamwork in office doesn’t just end when the office closes at four.

So it was a very good thing to see that teamwork, we grew up with it. We saw it. We’re leaving it. If anything happened to one of them, the others were there immediately.

Even the times that they would write something and the government would come and pick them up, you would see the wives would come together, divide the kids according to age.

Did he in any way tell you what prompted him to go into journalism?

No, he didn’t because all he would talk about was how he loved to write. But he never actually gave me the story of this is why I decided to be a journalist but he would always tell you that he had two paths. It was either to play basketball or to be a journalist and that he did both.

When he lost his friend, the late Dele Giwa, what did you see of your father?

I was a baby, so all I can only say is what I was told. I don’t know if that would probably be but my mum was the one who told me because he wasn’t in the country, so my mum was the one that had to run to Uncle Dele’s house.

You could tell that even until he passed. You could tell the impact the death had on him in terms of ‘this job is too risky and I don’t want to do it again.’ But he said no. He said once to me, ‘if we were not doing it right they wouldn’t come after us.’ I guess that just summarises the kind of person he was. Till the very end he did what he believed in.

You talked about it having some kind of impact on him. What kind of impact did you see?

It was a case of this is the risk. I think he became more aware of the risk that the job had. It became more of ‘if I do this there is likelihood of consequences that can impact my family.’ I think that was one of the reasons why he always tried to shield us from certain things. He would ensure my mum was always at the ready. In case anything happened, ‘I’m leaving you guys in good hands.’ But he still made us know that this could happen but ‘I’m not going to stop doing what I like or what I love.’ It’s never easy to lose a friend. It’s never easy especially in a situation whereby no year passes that they will not talk about Dele Giwa. It’s not like someone died and it’s a forgotten issue. It’s always at the front of your mind. It’s probably why none of us in my family want to venture into journalism anymore.

Would you say the late Dele Giwa had positive impact on your father?

I can’t say much because like I said before, I was a baby and I won’t be able to answer that. But he never said anything negative about him. He always said good things, inspiring things about him. So it must have been a positive impact.

Was it in any way a kind of regret for your father that there wasn’t any kind of closure at all regarding the death of Dele Giwa?

To be honest I can’t say. He didn’t say anything like that. I know they tried everything in terms of the court cases and the legal aspects of it. This is Nigeria. You do your best and hope for the best results to come out of it. I can say that they tried their best in terms of the lawyers because it was Uncle Gani Fawehinmi that was the lawyer then. I think they tried their best.

Dele Giwa die a hero? Do you think that was a consolation of some sort for your dad?

I don’t think anybody wants their friend to die whether as a hero or not. So, I don’t think that would be enough consolation for him because he left his wife and kids. So I don’t think so. I think it’s just what we say to ourselves to make us feel better.

When was the last time you said you saw him and what was the occasion like? Did you have any kind of premonition that it could be the last time?

No. In short, the last time I saw him was on Sunday, and he passed on Monday. He was eating beans, and I took it as a sign that he was feeling better but after his passing it occurred to me that he probably knew he was going to go and wanted to eat his favourite meal one last time.

Where were you when the news got to you and what were your immediate reactions?

I came home because he wasn’t feeling well, so I was just about to go to work. Then my mum knocked on my door and said, you need to come, I don’t think your dad is doing too well. I thought it was a case of, ‘oh, we’ll just rush him to the hospital.’ But she just didn’t know how to tell me he had gone already. So I got there, touched his body, it was cold, and I fainted.