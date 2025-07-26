Dabiri-Erewa Knocks Kemi Badenoch Over Nigerian Citizenship’s Claim

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, over her recent claim that Nigerian law prevents her from passing citizenship to her children because she is a woman.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Dabiri-Erewa, described Badenoch’s remarks as misleading and entirely untrue.

She argued that Badenoch’s claim was against Section 25(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution, which says a person born outside Nigeria qualifies for citizenship if either parent is a Nigerian citizen.

The diaspora Chairman argued that denigrating one’s country publicly must be challenged, and while Nigeria supports its diaspora, no one can be forced to love their homeland.

“But that is not true. Don’t divulge false information. You go on international media and spin a lie — that is a lie — that is not even true. And I’m sure people have responded.

“It’s not true, so why tell us something that is not true? Do you know the number of Nigerians we have in the UK in the political space who are doing very well?

“We don’t have to focus on one person, but when you denigrate your country, we reply to you.

“It’s not about me, or the President, or you, it’s about Nigeria. You can’t lie about your country, and then we keep quiet.

“There are many who are doing very well politically. So ours is to continue to work with every Nigerian in the diaspora, but you can’t force anybody,” Dabiri-Erewa said.