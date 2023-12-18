Da Silva, Nora rule Rainoil Grandslam Tennis

Destiny Da Silva reaffirmed his status as the top player in Ikoyi Club as he emerged as the Men’s Singles A winner of the 2023 Rainoil Grandslam Tennis Tournament over the weekend. Da Silva, who is the most-ranked player in the board’s ladder, defeated Akeem Mustafa, who is the section chairman and the club’s third-ranked player, to cart home the top prize.

“It was a great feeling to go into the Yuletide with another title. It’s been a week of fun and everyone is delighted,” he said.

Peter Udoetuk defeated Azubuike Okonkwo to win the men’s B crown, while Nora Azubuike got the better of Ejehi Effiong to win the ladies’ title. Tennis expert and administrator, Godwin Kienka won the Veteran title at the expense of Edet Akpaso while Innocent Ihebuzor defeated Walter Jibunor to rule the Super Veteran class.

Rainoil Station edged Rainoil Logistics to win the team event of the week-long tournament which ended on Saturday.

Ikoyi Club Chairman, Tafa Zibiri-Aliu lauded Rainoil for their commitment to the tournament noting it has been a household event in the tennis section.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rainoil Limited, Godwin Ogbechie expressed delight at the level of friendship and camaraderie on display saying the sponsor will continue to put up better packages in subsequent editions.

“As a company, Rainoil Limited is always passionate about tennis and we are proud to be putting our money where our passion is; and to this end we look forward to the next edition which I believe will be bigger,” Ogbechie said.