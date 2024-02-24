D’ Tigers’ Trip Drama And Team Nigeria’s Race Against Time for AG

The economic situation of the country is a big issue in all spheres of our lives. It is therefore imperative to have deliberate plans for every step one is about to take. For events with stipulated dates, it is only normal to prepare well. Nigeria’s Women national basketball team, D’Tigress, were in Belgium earlier this month to vie for a slot to feature at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Nigeria defeated Senegal 72-65 in the first match, lost 100-46 to USA in the second match and also lost to host, Belgium 78-61 in the last match. It was a successful mission as the win over Senegal was enough to earn Nigeria the ticket to Paris. However, during the week, it was sad to hear the news of D’Tigers pulling out of the Afrobasket qualifiers due to lack of funds. This should not be happening in a sports-loving country like Nigeria.

Fans of the game were alarmed but 24 hours after, news came in again that the team members were on their way to Tunisia for the event. It was learnt that the Minister of Sport, John Enoh, charged the NBBF to do all within its power to get the team to the venue. The Musa Kida-led board made it and assured that the lateness to the venue will not affect the players. It is important for federations to always get sponsors to assist in their programmes while the ministry of sports should also be ready to always support these federations since the events are always in the calendar of activities for the year. Again, there seems to be no lesson learnt about anomalies in the federations’ operations. As the African Games approaches, it is very strange that preparations are just starting for a competition that is less than two weeks away.

The African Games is billed to take place in Accra, Ghana, between March 8 and 24 but sadly, the Team Nigerian athletes are just starting their camping. The athletics team entered camp only on Thursday February 22 while the two football teams, the Flying Eagles and Falconets began camping on February 17. Ladan Bosso is still the coach of the national U-20 team and he complained about the short duration for preparation. In the days ahead, he must pick a team for the games out of the 30 players in camp. It is indeed funny that Bosso remains the U-20 coach. He led Nigeria to the last eight stage in the last edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup but why it has to be only this man is the question only the chieftains of the NFF can answer and that is a story for another day. Nigeria won silver at the last edition of the African Games and so only the gold will be good enough for the ‘evergreen coach’ of the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso.

Overall, Team Nigeria is racing against time. All the respective sports federations should have not less than eight weeks camping but rather only two weeks or less for most of the sports. Table tennis team is yet to enter camp and will do so probably this weekend. There seems to be no deliberate plan by the ministry of sports to prepare the Team Nigeria athletes for the continental games. It is really sad. I recall Team Nigeria always embark on foreign tours for Africa Games, Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. If that is not done, a closed camping should have been arranged for at least between eight and 10 weeks. This time, the just concluded Africa Nations Cup Foot- ball tournament where the Super Eagles settled for silver in Cote d’Ivoire must have affected the preparations. All the ministry staff including Sports Minister John Enoh were at the AFCON 2023.

Some staff members should have been assigned to work on the preparations for the AG. The NFF that is fully involved in AFCON, should have also ensured the camping of the Flying Eagles and the Falconets was not delayed. The Athletics federation also swung into action only few days ago and I wonder why. Nigerians love results in sports but not many think about how important preparations are. For the forthcoming AG, individual brilliance and self ef- forts could be the strong points for Team Nigeria rather than collective camping and preparations of the respective sports federations. One wonders when the administrators will ever learn to do the right thing at the right time. If money is the problem, getting private sector support could be good while waiting for the Federal Government’s plans for the event.