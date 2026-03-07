D-Rider Bitters Proud Of Staging Exciting Snooker Competition

D-Rider Bitters, produced by Havana Beverages Limited has expressed joy over its involvement in Snooker competition across some cities in Lagos State.

The Head of Marketing, Havana Beverages Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Iborida, stated that the outfit is determined to promote the game of snooker within the state at large

He assured that the D-Rider Bitters as a brand is strong enough to regularly continue to popularize Snooker Competition with better, bigger and more attractive prizes because the idea captures the brand’s promise and essence

“We have started with the event we held across seven centres for Valentine last month within Ifako Ijaye Local Government and we are looking forward to do more in the weeks ahead.

We are also happy that the participants are excited with our initiative of staging competition for what they normally do to simply relax,” Iborida said.

D-Rider Bitters Snooker Competition is being staged in popular high end bars, lounges and up class drinking outlets within the community and the outfit decided to start with the Ifako ljaye Local Government event last month.

The Snooker Competition had in attendance about 150 amateur players which saw top three winners emerging in each of the seven centres. “Each of the top three winners were given cash and other attractive prizes for their efforts.

They were very happy and that is enough motivation for us to do more,” Marketing Head, Havana Beverages Limited, Iborida, added.

D-Rider Bitters, the competition sponsors, stressed that the tournament is being staged to encourage patience and enhance precision in the lives of players as Snooker is a game that demands calculative and targeting which aligns with the brand ideals, take-home message and copy line of “RIDE ON.”

The subsequent editions are expected to hold in other local governments as a means of ensuring the growth and popularity of Snooker in Lagos State.