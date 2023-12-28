Cypriot Club Seek To Delay Uzoho’s Arrival For AFCON Duty

Omonia Nicosia, a Cypriot club, wants to postpone the release of Nigerian goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Uzoho is expected to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the tournament. Clubs are required to release their invited players by January 1st.

The goalkeeper is set to join his Super Eagles teammates in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the same day. According to a Cypriot news outlet, Kerkida and Omonia Nicosia are facing a goalkeeping crisis and want Uzoho to play as their goalkeeper against AEL on January 2nd.

The club’s first-choice goalkeeper, Fabiano, is recovering from an injury and will not return until the end of January. Meanwhile, the club’s other goalkeeper, Charalampos Kyriakidis, is also in the treatment room.