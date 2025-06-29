Cynthia Morgan To Focus On Ministry

Cynthia Morgan has announced that she is taking a break from music to dedicate her time to ministry and her real estate business.

The 33-year-old artiste recently made headlines after an old video resurfaced online, where she opened up about her financial struggles and her fallout with the prince of Benin.

In the footage, Morgan revealed that she considers herself a prophetess by divine calling and initially ventured into music as a means to make money.

Addressing the viral new video, Morgan expressed gratitude to fans who reached out to check on her

She acknowledged that a supporter had set up a GoFundMe account to assist her but admitted she was hesitant about keeping it active due to a previous negative experience in 2021.

“There is a video of me making the rounds on social media. I want to tell everyone that the video is over a year old. I want to let everyone know that I am well. Thank you all for your concerns. I might not be able to respond to every message, but I see them,” she said.

“There is a fan of mine who went to the extent of creating a GoFundMe account for me. I am looking into it if I would like the account to go public.

“I would like to say that in 2021, I had my first interview. A GoFundMe account was created for me. But unfortunately, the person that was handling the account said it was shut down. So I did not get any money from the GoFundMe account. Apart from the ones that were directly sent to my account.

“I think I am traumatised from the idea of forming a GoFundMe account again.”

The ‘German Juice’ hitmaker clarified that she may not return to music full-time, stating that her focus has shifted.

The singer disclosed that she is now “into ministry,” adding that she is also building her real estate business.

“I would like to be straightforward with everyone. My immediate goal is not to get back to music, because I am now into real estate. And I am also into ministry. Of which I will be dropping the details on that in due time,” Morgan said.

“I was passionate about music. I started when I was 17. I felt what I went through was a detour to take me back to my original state, which is me.

“I do not regret making music. I made a lot of it with passion. But as of now, I can tell you that I did not get what I deserved.

“I might not be able to get back to it the way I used to. I might get back to it better.”