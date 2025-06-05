Cynthia Morgan Reacts As Peter Okoye Drags Her Name Into Family Feud

Share

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has responded to Peter Okoye of P-Square after he referenced her in a heated online outburst against his brothers, Jude and Paul Okoye.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Peter in a social media rant, called out his siblings over a legal matter, accusing them and their publicist of trying to tarnish his image.

In defending himself, he declared, “I am not May D or Cynthia Morgan,” implying that, unlike those artists, he would not allow himself to be discredited or mistreated.

Reacting to his outburst, Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram story to express her displeasure.

She criticized Peter for including her name in a sensitive family issue, especially given how she felt unsupported during herfallout with Jude Okoye, who once managed her under Northside Entertainment.

She wrote: “I have a mixed feeling about my name popping up like this. I am not a weak person. Certain family members made it look so… you @peterpsquare included… until you found out what they were doing to you too. Na me listen to una sha.”

