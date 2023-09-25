Cynthia Morgan Marks Birthday With Cryptic Message

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Cynthia Morgan on Monday celebrated her 32nd birthday by reflecting on the pains and struggles she had endured in life for fame.

The former singer who was formerly signed into Northside Entertainment Inc., highlighted the last 32 years of her life as she marked it as a life of enduring pains other than pleasure.

The singer said she’s however grateful to God, ‘because the bible says in all things we should give thanks’.

According to her, aside from her pains and struggles, she made a special shout-out to her fans, friends, and well-wishers for celebrating her birthday, even though she never made a post about it.

She concluded by showering a note of prayer on her fans and well-wishers for keeping her at heart, adding that God will never forget them just like they never forgot her.

She wrote, “It’s been 32 years of more pain than glamour for me but in all things, the Bible says give thanks. Happy belated birthday to Me.

And a special shout-out to a few of my Fans/friends who sent me birthday messages without me pushing them down their throats with pictures and posts. God bless you all richly. May God never forget you all in Jesus’ name. Amen,”