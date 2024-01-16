Cynthia Morgan Knocks Nigerians For Attacking Mohbad’s Father

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has slammed those bullying the father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, over his recent revelation about his son.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Joseph, in a recent interview with TVC, disclosed that he was shocked when he saw Mohbad had a thumbprint will, whereas he is 56 years old and has no will.

Mr Joseph Aloba questioned how his 26-year-old son, who was a graduate, would thumbprint his will instead of signing it.

Mohbad’s father further alleged that Wunmi, alongside her lawyer, had used the singer’s finger to thumbprint on the will after his death.

However, reacting to the allegations in a statement shared via the late singer’s Instagram page on Monday, his management described the claim as false and misleading.

According to the management, no member of Mohbad’s management or lawyers has communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed document the father is speculating.

Reacting to the interview, Cynthia Morgan questioned why people could think the 56-year-old man would be lying about the purported will.

She also blasted the statement released by late Mohbad’s management, discrediting Joseph Aloba’s claims of an existing will.

She wrote, “Mohbad was bullied till his death right in front of everyone now you are all shouting justice kinikon.

“Now you guys have started bullying Baba Mohbad. So you mean a grieving father is lying about all these things?

“Take for instance he is a rich man will his daughter-in-law dare say she wouldn’t go for a DNA?

“Nigerians will support rubbish till the person involved is dead. Anywhere wey you for see management write us no use your brain nai be say no fit get sense again.”