Iconic Nigerian artistes, including Cynthia Morgan, 9ice and Sir Shina Peters, delivered memorable performances at the Rewind Flashback Concert as music lovers were taken down memory lane.

The event, put together by legendary disc jockey Jimmy Jatt in partnership with Yaw Naija, was themed “The Legends Are Back” and stayed true to its promise.

It brought together performers whose songs once dominated airwaves and defined different chapters of Nigeria’s vibrant music scene, offering fans a rare chance to relive those moments live.

A major highlight of the night was Cynthia Morgan’s return to a large concert platform. The singer, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, was greeted with loud cheers and heartfelt support as she stepped on stage.

Fans enthusiastically sang along while she performed some of her well-known tracks, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement and emotion. Her appearance was widely seen as a significant moment, with many attendees expressing joy at seeing her perform again.

Veteran hitmaker 9ice also captivated the audience with a performance packed with classic songs that once ruled playlists across the country.

The crowd responded enthusiastically, chanting lyrics and recording the moment on their phones as he delivered a set that reminded many of his lasting impact on Nigerian music.

Adding a touch of old-school elegance, Sir Shina Peters thrilled fans with his evergreen songs, drawing strong applause and reaffirming his status as one of the pioneers who helped shape modern Nigerian soundscapes.

His performance bridged generations, as both older and younger fans joined in the celebration.

The concert was not limited to established stars alone. Emerging artistes such as Neo Phlames and Tiwye were also given the spotlight, performing alongside the veterans.

Their inclusion brought fresh energy to the show and underscored the link between past and present, highlighting how Nigerian music continues to evolve.

Throughout the event, DJ Jimmy Jatt kept the momentum alive, skillfully blending performances with carefully curated throwback tracks that sustained the nostalgic mood from start to finish.

Many attendees described the Rewind Flashback Concert as more than just entertainment, calling it a celebration of shared memories and a tribute to the growth and resilience of Nigeria’s music industry over the years.