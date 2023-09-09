CYE Not At Loggerheads With Any Group – Onigbinde

…Mandate Is To Ensure Unity Of Yoruba Race

Following polarisation within the ranks of the Yoruba umbrella socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), leading to discordant tunes being sung by leaders of the race, a new group: Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE), headed by Chief Adegboyega Onigbinde has cleared the air that the group was not at loggerheads with any other group but formed with the aim of uniting all the Yoruba sons and daughters both at home and in diaspora for the interest of national development.

Chief Onigbinde in his maiden press conference at Oduduwa House, along the Iwo-Road – Idi Ape axis of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Saturday, reacted to some insinuations from various groups shortly after he was appointed as the President at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Agodi Secretariat Ibadan on Thursday 31st August 2023, maintaining that CYE as a social-cultural group is simply poised to ensure that the Yorubas remain in good position, playing their roles as nation builders.

According to him, “The core mandate of CYE is to ensure that we are in the best position to play our roles for the interest of our race and our country at large, and for us to achieve this, we must be united. All hands must be on deck.

“We must forget all our differences. For now, we don’t have one voice as a race. We must all come together and put our resources, knowledge and wisdom together, and it is through this that we can have one strong voice. It has to be a collective effort.

“This organisation is open to all Yoruba sons and daughters both at home and abroad for ideas and support of any kind. We formed this organization with the good intention of moving our country forward. The interest of our race is paramount on our agenda and for us to achieve this, our unity is non-negotiable”, he said.

In his welcome address, the Secretary General of CYE, who also doubles as the President General of Oodua Redemption Alliance, Dr Victor Taiwo, spoke bluntly, saying: “We cannot continue to be fooling ourselves. Most of the Yoruba groups that we all know have been polarized either by politics or personal interest. We cannot continue to pretend as if we don’t know what is going on.

“Hausa people have a formidable group that champions their interests, which is the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). They speak with one voice, irrespective of their political differences. Igbo people also have their own which is called Ohaneze Ndigbo, but here in Yorubaland, our Afenifere group has been polarized.

“We now have Afenifere Renewal Group and so many other factions. Even the Yoruba Council Of Elders (YCE) has also been factionalized: there is the Pa Rueben Fasonrati group, and there is the Pa Ayo Adebanjo group. So we are no longer speaking with one voice and it is so sad.

“We cannot move forward with all this mess. We need a strong and formidable group that will be championing our interest at the national level too.

“This is what gave birth to this Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) that was officially launched on Thursday 31st August 2023 at the House of Chiefs here in Ibadan. The event was a successful one, as it was attended by illustrious sons and daughters of Yoruba races from different parts of the world. Enough is enough, we must move forward.

“We Yorubas are so brilliant, we are known for our brilliance, but it is so sad because when it comes to wisdom to speak with one voice, we are lagging behind. Politics has divided us; personal interest has divided us. We need to forget all these and come together for the betterment of our race and for the interest of our nation at large”, he said.

Chief Mrs Erelu Dosumu Abiola, the Yeye Oodua of the Yoruba who was the Vice President of the group has been elevated to Grand- Patroness, considering her position as the official mother of the Yoruba race, Onigbinde disclosed.

Some of the pro tem executives of the group, as unveiled by the former Super Eagles National Coach included: Dr. Victor Taiwo, Secretary General; Hakeem Danmola, National Treasurer; Erelu Tijani, National Financial Secretary; Mr Lanre Ogundipe, Publicity Secretary; Elder Taiye Ayorinde, Chairman Mediation and Reconciliation committee; Prince Bowofade Aderemi, Legal Adviser; Retired AIG Bola Alonge, Security Adviser; Chief (Mrs) Simisade Kuku, Chairman Women Affairs; Princess Dorcas Amusan-Fagborun, Chairman Diaspora; Mr Muhammed Babatunde Aliyu, Chairman Public Awareness; Prof. Olukayode Ogundoro, Administrative Secretary with States Chairmen, and committee chairmen.