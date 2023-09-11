CYE Not at Loggerheads With Any Group –Onigbinde

Following polarisation of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), which has led to discordant tunes by leaders of the race, a new group:

Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE), headed by Chief Adegboyega Onigbinde as President, yesterday cleared the air that the group was not at loggerheads with any other group but formed with the aim of uniting all Yoruba sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora for the purpose of national development.

Chief Onigbinde in his maiden press conference at Oduduwa House, along Iwo-Road – Idi Ape axis of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, yesterday reacted to some insinuations from various groups shortly after he was appointed as the President at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Agodi Secretariat Ibadan on Thursday 31st August, 2023, maintaining that CYE as a social cultural group is simply poised to ensure that the Yorubas remain in good position, playing their roles as nation builders.