Cycling can reduce prostate cancer risk –Study

Researchers in Sweden have said a new study has found that men can significantly lower their chances of developing prostate cancer by doing more cycling, jogging and swimming. The results of their findings are published in the ‘British Journal of Sports Medicine.’ Prostate cancer also called: prostatic carcinoma is a cancer in a man’s prostate, a small walnut-sized gland that produces seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.

Going by the research, men who increased their fitness by three per cent in a year were found to be 35 per cent less likely to develop prostate cancer than men who had let their fitness decrease. The results have prompted the researchers to encourage men to increase their cardiorespiratory fitness. The researchers said that the results “highlight the important role of supporting the general public to increase their cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) or aim to reach moderate fitness levels”.