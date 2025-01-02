Cybertruck Explodes At Trump’s Las Vegas Hotel

Amid the celebration of New Year, a Tesla Cybertruck filled with fuel canisters and firework mortars, on Wednesday, exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
New Telegraph gathered that the driver was killed and seven people were injured in the unfortunate incident.
It further gathered that the truck was rented in Colorado and arrived in the city on Wednesday morning, less than two hours before the detonation.
Mr McMahill of the Las Vegas Police Department said they were investigating whether it might be linked to President-Elect Donald Trump, who owns the hotel, or Elon Musk, who owns Tesla
Reacting to the incident, United States (US) President, Joe Biden said the White House was tracking the incident and law enforcement was also investigating whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans, which left 15 dead early on New Year’s Day.