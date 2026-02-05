Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, has tendered a public apology to her colleague, Mercy Johnson, following the cyberstalking incident that led to her arrest and detention.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Okorie revealed that misinformation and rumours were the reason she did what she did, noting she has since made peace with Johnson, who accepted her apology.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okorie was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Cybercrime Centre in Abuja at her Lagos residence and later released from Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

Okorie described Johnson as a kind person, contrary to rumours, and expressed her desire to focus on her business and move away from drama.

“I want to say a big thank you to all my fans around the world. I don’t know what I have done for you guys to show me this massive love.

“I am not a perfect being, so this video is specifically for Mercy, her kids and family. As you grow, a lot of things will be leaving you.

“While in the industry, a lot of people were telling me about Mercy Johnson and others were badmouthing me to her.

“At this age, I don’t think this is what I want. The only thing I want is to run a business. I am no longer listening to that cheap gossip.

“I just want to apologise to you, if it’s just my words, I am deeply sorry. You’re not a witch; you aren’t what people are calling you. This is to say ‘I am sorry.’

“We don’t know where our kids will meet each other tomorrow, and they can be best of friends, and we mothers can’t stop them from being friends. I am so sorry. I love everybody and am making peace with all men.

“If I have offended you knowingly or unknowingly, I am sorry. Forgive Legit Queen, I am not a troublesome person. I am the sweetest soul you can see or meet in your life. I am deeply sorry.

“Mercy, this is a new beginning. You’re my friend, and you’re still my friend. I will never listen to what anyone has to say about you. If there is anything I hear, I will give you a call.